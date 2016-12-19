Storm enter Christmas break on winning streak

The Christmas break is coming at the right time for the Kamloops Storm — even if it does break up the team’s hottest stretch of the KIJHL season.

The Storm won twice in overtime on the weekend — 4-3 against both the Chase Heat and Summerland Steam — to enter the holiday on a four-game winning streak.

The junior B team has won eight of its last 10, losing only once in all of December, and has 11 wins, three losses and two overtime losses in its last 16 contests.

“We had a 15-game plan and the boys did awesome,” said Kamloops Storm head coach Ed Patterson.

“The boys have done a really good job of slowly figuring out that it’s not all the individual play and fancy stuff, it’s more working as a team. They’ve all had more personal success through that route and it has been a good learning experience.”

Despite being so hot through November and December, Patterson said the break is coming at the right time for Kamloops.

Players will have the opportunity for extended stays at home — the club returns to action on Jan. 6 at the Revelstoke Forum against the hometown Grizzlies.

Pushed as hard as they have been lately, Patterson said the break should help prevent the burnout the Storm’s coaching staff expected might soon be on the horizon for their players.

“All good things have to come to an end eventually,” Patterson said of the streak.

“I think this is the perfect time to recharge our batteries. Everyone is going to come back with renewed life but confidence with the streak we’re still on. I think it’s the perfect time.”

The roster might again look a little different in the new year.

Kamloops general manager Barry Dewar noted rookie defender Garrett Ewert — arguably the KIJHL’s best blueliner to date — has seen some time with the junior A Penticton Vees and may be lost for the season prior to rosters being finalized on Jan. 10.

Tre Sales has also been playing junior A of late, with the Surrey Eagles.

But Patterson was hopeful the roster would be relatively the same come January and said the Storm may benefit from the return of both defender John Ludvig and goaltender Aris Anagnostopoulos from injury.

“I think we could lose a player or two for sure but, if anything, I think teams see what we’re doing — teams at higher levels — and if they’re truly interested in the boys for next year, they’ll let them keep developing with us, but call them up for AP [affiliate player] games and maybe even give a verbal commitment for the following season and everyone gets the best of both worlds,” the head coach said.

“That’s what I see more than guys just disappearing.”

Kamloops has 15 regular-season games remaining, a schedule that will take the club just past the midway point of February.

The Storm enter the Christmas break two points back of the Doug Birks Division-leading Chase Heat.

Is the division title within reach?

“We still play Chase three more times, we play 100 Mile three more times. Those are big points available. I think with the confidence and the growth of our team, it’s up for grabs,” Patterson said.

“It’s in our hands to make a run at first place and that’s what we want.”