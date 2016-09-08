Storm expect to have stalwart defence

Garrett Ewert has an idea of what to expect from KIJHL hockey.

That’s a luxury most of the Kamloops Storm’s defence corps doesn’t have.

“It’s nice to see what the league is like,” Ewert told KTW. “I just got a quick peek at it last year. It was really good.

“I expect a lot of tough hockey.”

Ewert is property of the WHL’s Victoria Royals and the Storm feel he is a major junior talent, despite his not making the roster in the provincial capital this year.

The 17-year-old rearguard played in two regular-season and five playoff contests in the KIJHL last season and is one of just two members of the 2016-2017 defence with junior B experience — fellow blueliner Jacob Callas played six games in Storm colours last season.

He’ll likely anchor the club’s top pairing on a corps that will defend by committee.

“Our defence, we have an inexperienced group, as far as the league goes, but I think we have a good young core,” Storm head coach Ed Patterson said.

“By Christmastime, I’ll be shocked if we don’t have the top defence in the league, even though we have seven rookies.”

Despite a number of strong talents, Kamloops was thin on the blue line last year. The club had six regulars on the back end, but that group included captain Brett Watkinson, who had been converted from forward. Lucas Byl spent a chunk of the season injured, so at times the club was playing with just four true defenders.

With the new season set to get underway tomorrow with a contest at Memorial Arena against the Sicamous Eagles, the picture is decidedly rosier on the defensive depth chart.

Callas and Ewert are part of what the Storm hope will be an eight-player group, including fellow 1999-born players CJ Corazzin and Taylor Redmond and 1998-born Jake Delorme and Morgan Porier.

“I’m not really concerned. I think it will be a lot of fun,” Corazzin said of making the jump to junior.

The puck-moving defender played for the Burnaby Winter Club last season and is property of the Vancouver Giants.

“I think we have a bunch of fast forwards that we’re going to have to move the puck to if we want to get goals.”

John Ludwig, who played with Ewert for the B.C. Major Midget League’s Thompson Blazers last season, will round out the contingent. The 16-year-old’s abilities could see him also on the team’s top pairing.

All this is expected to be a boon for the Storm’s goaltending tandem, made up of newcomer Aris Anagnostopoulos and incumbent Spencer Eschyschyn, the latter of whom returned to the Tournament Capital from junior A earlier this week.

“I’m looking to establish myself as the starter early,” Eschyschyn said, asked about the situation in the Kamloops crease.

“It’s always friendly competition. You’ve just got to do your own thing, right? It’s all on you, how you play. You can’t let outside factors come in and affect that.”

Despite the gaps on defence last season, the Storm were still in the KIJHL’s top five in goals against, surrendering just 128 goals over their 52-game slate.

With what is expected to be an improved defence, and with two hungry goalies, Patterson is pleased with what he has to work with.

“Aris wants to prove that he has kind of been given the shaft the last couple years and he’s really motivated to prove that he’s not the guy that people maybe pegged him for — that he’s hungry and motivated,” Patterson said.

“I think that competition with Spencer every day, to see who gets the starts, is going to be awesome.”

Puck-drop party

The puck will drop on a new season tomorrow at 7:35 p.m., but the Storm are hoping fans come early to celebrate the club’s move to Memorial Arena.

Festivities at Kamloops’ downtown rink get underway at 5:30 p.m., with a tailgate party planned to take place between the arena and the Kamloops Curling Centre.

Hotdogs and hamburgers will be available, with donations going to the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, and fans will be entertained by a live performance from singer Jamie Shinkewski.

The BC Wildlife Park’s birds of prey will also be on hand and, should the Storm win their season opener, all game tickets will be redeemable for free admission to the park until Thanksgiving.