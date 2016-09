The hometown Chase Heat downed the Kamloops Storm 5-3 on Saturday.

Hayden Dick (2G, 1A), Garrett Ewert (1G, 1A), Nate Pelletier (3A) and Evan Walls (1A) had points for Kamloops in support of goaltender Spencer Eschyschyn, who made 36 saves.

Osoyoos topped Kamloops 3-1 at Memorial Arena on Friday.

The Storm (2-2) will play three road games this weekend, in Princeton on Friday, Osoyoos on Saturday and Summerland on Sunday.