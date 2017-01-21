Storm fall in Princeton

A pair of third-period goals were enough to sink the Kamloops Storm in Princeton on Friday night.

The Storm lost 2-1 to the hometown Posse, surrendering a 1-0 lead in the final period of play.

Kamloops led for much of the contest, with Mitch Friesen getting the Storm on the board just three minutes into the game.

But in the third, Princeton’s Linden Gove slipped the puck past Storm goaltender Kolby Pauwels to tie the game at one. A shorthanded goal would be the death knell for the Storm, with Tristyn Olson scoring the eventual game-winner midway through the final frame.

Pauwels turned aside 19 of 21 shots in the loss, while Posse goaltender Jason Mailhiot made 43 saves on 44 shots.

Kamloops (18-13-1-6) continues its road trip on Saturday night, in Osoyoos to face the hometown Coyotes (29-7-0-1).