Storm forward has WHL rights traded

The Prince Albert Raiders have traded Josh Maser to the Prince George Cougars.

Maser, a winger who last week was sent to the Kamloops Storm by the Raiders, was traded Tuesday along with a sixth-round draft pick for centre Adam Kadlec.

Storm general manager Barry Dewar said the 17-year-old will not be leaving the team at the moment.

“Not right away anyways,” he said.

“Obviously, he wants to get to the next level as quickly as he possibly can and we want him to get there, but we haven’t heard anything yet.”

Kadlec stands in at 6-foot-3 and 188 pounds and has skated in six games with the Cougars this season. The 1999-born forward was a 10th-round selection in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

Meanwhile, Maser, who checks in a 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, was a fourth-round selection of the Raiders in 2014. He had three goals and two assists in his first two games with the Storm as the club tied the Kelowna Chiefs 3-3 and defeated the Sicamous Eagles 9-3.

“I thought he did well,” Storm head coach Ed Patterson said of Maser’s debut with the club. “There’s lots of strides he can make.

“He’s great how he is now, but he’ll be fantastic when he gets the little things fine-tuned.”