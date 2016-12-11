Storm looking to rebound in Sicamous on Sunday

The Chase heat defeated the Kamloops Storm 4-2 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Saturday night at Memorial Arena.

Nic Bruyere stopped 36 of 38 shots t secure the win the Chase net, while Storm netminder Jason Sandhu turned aside 43 of 46 shots on goal.

Kaine Comin and Dallas Otto scored for Kamoops, with Mitch Friesen, Evan Walls, Brandon Lawson and Bruce Mcdonald notching assists.

Kolten Moore led Chase with two goals, with Michael Howlett and Kaden Black rounding out the scoring. Travis Beaubien had two assists, with Grady Musgrave, Zachary Fournier and Josh Bourne also adding helpers.

Both teams were one-for-four on the power play.

With the win, Chase remains in first place in the five-team Doug Birks Division in the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference, with 38 points. 100 Mile House Wranglers are second with 32 points, followed by Kamloops (31 points), Revelstoke Grizzlies (23 points) and Sicamous Eagles (14 in points).

Kamloops plays Sicamous in the Shuswap Sunday at 4:15 p.m.