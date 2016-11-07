Storm lose to Eagles, down Posse

The Kamloops Storm picked up points in both their contests on the weekend, falling 4-3 to the Sicamous Eagles in overtime on Friday and winning a 3-0 decision against the Princeton Posse on Saturday.

Aris Anagnostopoulos was between the pipes for both contests.

The Storm had goals from Morgan Poirier, Hayden Dick, Nate Pelletier, Rowan Lougheed and Evan Walls, with two.

Kamloops will be home to the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Wednesday, before heading out on the road for the Remembrance Day long weekend.

Puck drop is slated for 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.