Storm lose to Eagles in Sicamous

The Kamloops Storm handed the winless Sicamous Eagles their first victory of the KIJHL season on Friday night, dropping an 8-7 overtime decision in the Houseboat Capital of Canada.

Entering the contest, the Eagles (1-14-0-0) were riding a 14-game losing streak, the lone club in the entirety of the KIJHL without a win. By virtue of the loss, the Storm dropped to 6-6-1-2 through 15 games this season.

It was a rough start for Kamloops, which went with backup goaltender Josh Tetlichi between the pipes. The 18-year-old surrendered two goals on his first five shots — both were power play markers — and was given the hook by Storm head coach Ed Patterson 10 minutes into the game.

Aris Anagnostopoulos came in to relieve Tetlichi but, after Josh Maser scored his sixth goal in five games to make it 2-1, the Eagles notched two more markers to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

Coming out of the break, Sicamous added two more goals before Maser again scored to make the Game 6-2. After the Eagles pulled ahead 7-2, again on the power play, Kamloops answered with three straight tallies, two from Brady Lynn and a third from Keaton Gordon to pull within two goals, 7-5, entering the final period.

In the third frame, Dallas Otto and Lynn scored to tie the game, but Sicamous tallied for the eighth time of the night with 1:35 remaining in overtime to take the 8-7 win.

Kamloops led on the shot clock with 39 chances, while the Eagles had 28. The Storm were 2-for-9 on the power play and 5-for-10 on the penalty kill. Anagnostopoulos made 17 saves on 23 shots.

Kamloops will return to Memorial Arena on Saturday night to play host to the division-leading Chase Heat (10-4-0-0). Puck drop is 7:35 p.m.