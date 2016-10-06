Storm lose to Wranglers in Memorial return

The Kamloops Storm dropped their fourth straight contest on Wednesday night, falling 5-2 to the 100 Mile House Wranglers at Memorial Arena.

The loss puts Kamloops at 3-5-0-1 on the season, while 100 Mile House’s 6-2-0-1 is the best record in the Doug Birks Division.

The Wranglers got off to a quick start on Wednesday, with James Gordon scoring less than two minutes into the game on Ethan Langenegger, an affiliate player filling in for the Storm’s suspended keeper Aris Anagnostopoulos.

But Kamloops responded less than five minutes later, with Garrett Ewert notching his third goal and 12th point of the season on an assist from Brady Lynn.

The Storm took the lead to start the second period, with Hayden Dick scoring his team-leading fifth goal of the season, but a pair of quick goals from the Wranglers’ Stephen Egan and Nick Nordstrom gave the visitors a 3-2 lead they would not surrender.

Austin Turner added a goal in the third period and Colton Thomas had an empty-net marker to give the Wranglers the 5-2 win.

100 Mile House out shot Kamloops 41-37 and was 1-for-1 on the power play. The Storm, meanwhile, were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Storm will be at home again on Friday night, taking on the Revelstoke Grizzlies (4-3-0-0). Game time is 7:35 p.m.