Storm not worried about first-half road woes

Ed Patterson doesn’t take the Kamloops Storm’s road record at face value.

The head coach of the Storm, Patterson guided his team to the holiday break as one of the KIJHL’s hottest, the club boasting an 8-2 record in its last 10 games and a mark of 17-10-1-4 overall.

But buried in the numbers that have the club ranked second in the Doug Birks Division is a below-.500 road record. Kamloops has lost nine of 15 games away from Memorial Arena this season — five in regulation and four more in extra time.

So, with the Storm set to play six of nine games in January away from Kamloops, should fans of the junior B club be worried?

“We were a little unlucky there,” Patterson said, blaming a handful of losses on shaky goaltending from netminders who are no longer with the club.

“Had Jason [Sandhu] been with us the whole time or Aris [Anagnostopoulos] been healthy, there’s no doubt in my mind we would be at least five or six wins better, which would put us right up in the top of the league.”

Full disclosure, the Storm’s road-heavy schedule in the new year was set at the team’s behest — ice time in the Tournament Capital is hard to come by in December and January.

But Patterson said it was more than scheduling that will drive Kamloops out of Memorial Arena for much of 2017’s first month.

“It’s good to — almost like the start of the season — be on the road a little bit so they can get out, get a little bit of adversity and have to bond really quickly together on road trips and stuff,” he said.

“We had a two-week break. They should be rejuvenated and energized, but also, a little bit rusty. So, it’s good to get rid of the rust away from home and that sort of pressure.”

The first game of 2017 will be played in Revelstoke tonight. Kamloops has only played in the Revelstoke Forum once this season, winning 4-2.

After returning to Kamloops on Sunday for a game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the Storm will play in some of the conference’s toughest buildings throughout the remainder of January, including Chase’s Art Holding Memorial Arena, the Osoyoos Sun Bowl and 100 Mile House’s South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Players aren’t bothered by the prospect of a month spent largely on the road.

“I like playing in an away barn just because you can break them down in front of their own crowd,” said Storm forward Dallas Otto.

“I find that works in our favour.”

Asked what has led to the stark difference between Kamloops’ results at home and on the road, the 19-year-old pointed to a young club having issues with focus.

“Sometimes we’ll have our heads totally in it — when we show up here [Memorial], we’re all ready to go, we’re all clean,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s just little setbacks, like our heads aren’t in it on the road. We’ve got to overcome that.”

Despite a mixed bag of results away from the Tournament Capital this season, the Storm remain confident they can resume a stretch of play that saw them win six of seven games in the month of December, including three games on the road.

The key will be to shake off the holiday season as quickly as possible.

“Just mentally, coming back from the break, we can’t be off topic,” said forward Hayden

Dick.

“We can’t be lazy like we were over the break, having two weeks of eating pizza, watching movies, messing around on the ice.

“It comes down to who’s more disciplined, who’s going to be in a little bit better condition.”

Storm report: Anagnostopoulos’ career with the Storm has come to an end. The 18-year-old has signed a contract with the B.C. Hockey League’s Prince George Spruce Kings and will remain with the junior A club for the remainder of the season. In 16 games in a Kamloops uniform this season, the goaltender had a 7-7-1 record, with a goals-against average of 2.63 and a save percentage of .916. . . . John Ludvig is expected to return to the Storm lineup in Revelstoke. The 2000-born defenceman was among the most highly touted roster additions entering the season, but struggled with injury in 2016. He last played on Nov. 20 and in five games this season has recorded a goal and five assists. . . . The Storm will have a new defenceman in the lineup on Friday, as the club signed 1998-born Liam Hovland earlier this week. The Saskatchewan product stands 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 216 pounds. He played both junior A and junior B in Saskatchewan this season.