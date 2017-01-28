Storm outlast Wranglers on Evan Mutrie Family Fundraiser Night

Devin Leduc had two goals and Mitch Friesen added three assists as the Kamloops Storm defeated the visiting 100 Mile House Wranglers 6-4 at Memorial Arena on Friday night.

The win came on Evan Mutrie Family Fundraiser Night.

Mutrie, a former Kamloops Bronco junior football players, is paralyzed from the neck down after contracting the Enterovirus D68 virus. Mutrie, who has been the subject of numerous KTW stories, continues his recovery.

The win against 100 Mile House pulled the Storm to within six points of the Wranglers, who sit second in the Doug Birks Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Okanagan/Shuswap Conference.

Chase is atop the division with 54 points, followed by 100 Mile with 50, Kamloops with 44, Revelstoke with 34 and Sicamous with 19.

Seven of Friday night’s 10 goals came in the first period, with Kamloops leading 4-3 after 20 minutes of play.

The Storm scored twice in the second to extend their lead to 6-3, with the Wranglers scoring the lone goal in the final period.

John Ludvig, Hayden Dick, Brett Mero and Tre Sales also scored for Kamloops. 100 Mile House was led by Sam Bose’s two goals.

Kolby Pauwels secured the win in net for the Storm, stopping 31 of 35 shots. Wrangler netminders Clay Stevenson (16 saves on 20 shots) and Jakob Severson (22 saves on 24 shots) shared goaltending duties.

Kamloops was 2-for-4 on the power play, while 100 Mile House was 1-for-5.

In other divisional play on Friday night, Chase and Revelstoke played to a 3-3 tie.

Kamloops and 100 Mile House will meet again Saturday in the Cariboo community. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

After that, the Storm have six games remaining before the playoffs, with three at home: Feb. 4 vs. Chase, Feb. 11 vs. North Okanagan and Feb. 18 vs. Summerland.