Storm pick up three of four points on long weekend

The Kamloops Storm played to a win and an overtime loss in weekend action, defeating the Grizzles 4-2 in Revelstoke before losing 3-2 in overtime to the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Just past the midway mark of the regular season, the Storm are 9-7-1-4 and in third place in the Doug Birks Division. The Grizzlies are 6-12-0-0 and in fourth place, while the Wranglers are 12-4-0-2 and rank second in the division.

On Friday in Revelstoke, the Grizzlies got out to an early lead with Tyler Chavez scoring on the power play a little more than a minute into the contest. But Devin Leduc scored for the Storm to tie the game at the midway mark of the period and bring the teams even 1-1 at the intermission.

The second period again saw the Grizzles get on the board first — another power-play marker, this time from Daniel Fisher — but Kamloops’ Evan Walls scored shorthanded to knot the game at two heading into the final frame.

In the third, Morgan Poirier and Nate Pelletier both scored on the power play to give the Storm the 4-2 victory.

Kolby Pauwels stopped 30 of 32 shots for the win in goal, while Chris Wielenga was tagged with the loss.

Kamloops was 3-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-8 on the penalty kill.

On Saturday in 100 Mile House, Kamloops led for two and a half periods before Riley Colsh scored in the third frame to tie the game for the Wranglers. The Storm had second period goals from Pelletier and Brandon Lawson, while 100 Mile House had a power-play marker from Colton Thomas.

In the overtime period, Justin Bond scored the game-winner on the power play with 2:42 remaining.

Aris Anagnostopulos stopped 34 of 37 shots in the loss, while Brendan Henderson picked up the win the Wranglers’ crease.

Kamloops finished Saturday’s game 0-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Storm will next be in action on Nov. 19, in Sicamous to take on the Eagles. The teams will play a rematch on Nov. 20 at Memorial Arena.