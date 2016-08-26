Storm plan on returning to KIJHL final

Keaton Gordon is one of only two players certain to return to the Kamloops Storm this season, but head coach Ed Patterson is confident his team can make a deep playoff run. KTW file photo



The Kamloops Storm logo has been painted at centre ice of Memorial Arena.

Construction is in full swing in the club’s dressing room — brand-new player stalls being built from scratch, a new floor on its way. The coaches will have new digs, as will the general manager and, before too long, the franchise’s contingent of banners will join those already in the rafters of Kamloops’ downtown rink.

Now all Memorial needs is a team to play in it — and that’s on its way, too.

The Storm held their annual training camp on McArthur Island on the weekend, making what is expected to be one of the club’s final visits to the North Shore venue after announcing their move to Memorial this offseason.

Storm head coach Ed Patterson said the club has identified much of the roster they hope to ice in the 2016-2017 season. The only question is how many of those players will be available following the junior A tryouts underway across the nation.

The Chase Heat bounced Kamloops in Round 1 of the playoffs last season.

“We’re getting back to the finals, I’ll tell you that much. How they go, I don’t know,” Patterson told KTW.

“That’s the goal. We took one year off, just for fun. Now we’re going to go back to work.”

Patterson has never been shy about setting high expectations in his tenure behind the bench in the Tournament Capital.

Each season, he seems to compile a roster he describes as having more talent, more speed, more potential than any other before it.

But the attitude has always served him well. The Storm have reached the KIJHL final in four of his five years as coach, though they are still chasing that elusive first title.

Does this year’s team have the potential to grab it?

The Storm will again be relatively light on returners in their 11th campaign in Kamloops, with wingers Keaton Gordon and Dallas Otto the only two players certain to return to the club. Wingers Brendan Lane and Kole Comin may also return, depending on their success in junior A.

On the blueline, Jacob Callas and Garrett Ewert may be the only players to have ever donned a Storm jersey before — both were affiliate players last season — but Patterson said defence should be a strength for Kamloops.

“Definitely, our defence is shaping up 1,000 times better than it did last year, I know that for sure,” Patterson said.

“We have eight strong D and we definitely don’t expect all eight to be back — one or two of them will make a junior A team.”

In goal, the competition is wide open.

Aris Anagnostopoulos, who backstopped the B.C. Major Midget League’s Thompson Blazers last season, has signed with the Storm, but is also taking a crack at junior A. Spencer Eschyschyn, who played for Kamloops last season, will likely move on. Tavin Grant may again be looking for a home, depending on how his camp goes with the WHL’s Prince George Cougars.

It is expected players being sent back from junior A will arrive in the next week, at which point Patterson will begin putting them through the paces. The Storm will play their first and only exhibition game on Sept. 2, in Chase against the Heat, before opening the regular season at Memorial Arena on Sept. 9, against the Sicamous Eagles.

Game time is 7:35 p.m.

“We’ll be young, motivated, hungry,” Patterson said.

“I think this team will be one of the better ones we’ve put

together in a long time.”