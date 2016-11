The Kamloops Storm closed out November with a victory on Saturday night, defeating the North Okanagan Knights 5-2 at Memorial Arena.

The junior B club had goals from Jacob Callas, Evan Walls, Morgan Poirier, Dallas Otto and Bryce McDonald in the win.

Poirier, Walls, Otto and Tre Sales all finished the night with two points. Kolby Pauwels stopped 31 of 33 shots to pickup the win in goal.