Storm shuffle deck with trades

Barry Dewar said there’s no panic among the Kamloops Storm’s brass, despite a flurry of trades to open November.

The Storm confirmed on Wednesday four deals had been finalized with clubs around B.C., making for an on-the-fly roster adjustment a third of the way through the season.

“It usually happens at this time of the year,” the general manager said.

“I’m definitely not panicked. I would like to find one or two other guys. We’ve got a couple that we still think are going to come back to us, probably, in January and that will solidify us well.”

Among the club’s first moves was to release 18-year-old goaltender Josh Tetlichi, bringing in Kamloops product and former Sicamous Eagle Kolby Pauwels.

Defenceman Taylor Redmond was sent to the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Saanich Braves in exchange for defender Rowan Lougheed, while forward Austin McKean was shipped to the Castlegar Rebels for future considerations.

The flurry of moves concluded with a deal to send blueliner Jake Delorme to the Chase Heat in exchange for forward Spencer Meyer, though that deal might not work out as Kamloops had initially hoped.

“He’s contemplating his career and may or may not report,” Dewar said of Meyer.

Despite remaking almost a fifth of his team’s roster in a day, Dewar said management is generally happy with the Storm’s play to this point in the season. They’re 6-7-1-2 on the season and third in the Doug Birks Division, behind the Chase Heat (11-4-0-0) and the 100 Mile House Wranglers (9-4-0-1).

“I think the moves that we’ve made, they’re going to be a work in progress,” Dewar said.

“I think we’re going to be very good. I’m very happy with our team. We’re learning a lot, we’re getting better every game.”

This weekend, Kamloops will return to Sicamous, where it last week gave the Eagles their first win of the season, allowing the club to snap its 14-game losing skid with an 8-7 overtime decision.

But, even in that contest, Dewar said his team showed resiliency and a desire to get better.

“We were down 6-1,” he said. “Usually, with a young team, they quit. They go, ‘How do we get out from a 6-1 lead?’

“They didn’t. They just battled back. They played awesome.”

The Storm will return to Memorial Arena on Saturday evening to face the Princeton Posse (5-10-0-2). Puck drop is slated for 7:35 p.m.