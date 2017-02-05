Storm split weekend slate as KIJHL playoffs loom

The Kamloops Storm split a pair of games on the weekend, securing three of a possible four points as they prepare for the playoffs.

Kamloops dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the host Kelowna Chiefs on Friday night before rebounding on Saturday night for a 4-0 win at home over the Sicamous Eagles.

Kamloops has four games remaining in the regular season: Friday, Feb. 10, in Revelstoke, Saturday, Feb. 11 at home against North Okanagan, Monday, Feb. 13, in Chase, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at home to Summerland.

The KIJHL consists of two conferences, with each conference housing two divisions of five teams. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs, with first vs. fourth and second vs. third.

Kamloops is in the Doug Birks Division of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference and will play 100 Mile House in the opening round of the playoffs, with the team with the better record getting home-ice advantage.

As of Sunday, Feb. 5, Chase sits first with 60 points, followed by 100 Mile House with 54 points, Kamloops with 49 points, Revelstoke with 35 points and Sicamous with 21 points.