Storm trounce Heat, improve to 2-0

The Kamloops Storm got a little revenge for the 2016 KIJHL playoffs on Saturday night.

At home to the Chase Heat for the second game of the weekend, Kamloops cruised to a 7-3 victory at Memorial Arena. The contest was the first regular-season bout between the clubs since the Heat eliminated the Storm from the 2016 post-season in five games.

On Saturday, the Storm got out to a quick lead, with Evan Walls scoring a handful of minutes into the first frame. Brett Olstad extended Kamloops’ lead to two, notching a goal with time winding own in the opening stanza.

After Chase’s Josh Bourne scored the only goal of the second, the visitors tied the game in the early moments of the third period, with Pat Brady knotting the sore at two. Kamloops’ Kole Comin and Chase’s Kolten Moore traded goals later in the frame, before the Storm went on a run on the scoresheet, with Brendan Lane, Walls, with two, and Garrett Ewert combining for four-straight goals.

Spencer Eschyschyn picked up the victory in goal, turning aside 27 of 30 Heat shots. Chase’s Nic Bruyere made 28 saves on 35 shots.

Kamloops will return to Memorial Arena on Sept. 16 to face the Osoyoos Coyotes in their final home game of September. Game time is 7:35 p.m.