Storm turn down Heat, enter Christmas on four-game winning streak

The thrill of victory and agony of defeat: Summerland Steam goalie Matthew Huber is dejected as Devin Leduc (23) of the Kamloops Storm is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime on Friday night at Memorial Arena. Allen Douglas/KTW

The Kamloops Storm just weren’t ready for the Christmas break to come.

The Storm needed extra time to settle both of their contests on the weekend, winning 4-3 in overtime against both the Chase Heat and Summerland Steam.

Kamloops enters the holiday break on a four-game winning streak and winners of six of seven games in December.

The break extends to Jan. 6, when the Storm will visit the Revelstoke Forum to take on the hometown Grizzlies.

Kamloops is 17-10-1-4 through 32 games and is ranked second in the Doug Birks Division, two back of the first-place Heat.

The Storm will play nine times in January and six times in February, with the playoffs to get underway after the conclusion of the 47-game regular season.

