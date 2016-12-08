Storm win third straight

Tre Sales had three points and Hayden Dick a pair of goals as the Kamloops Storm defeated the 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The victory was Kamloops’ second of December and third in a row. With the win the club improved to 13-9-1-4 and moved into a tie with the Wranglers for second in the Doug Birks Division.

100 Mile House opened the scoring in their home barn on Wednesday, with Sam Bosek scoring on the power play at the midway point of the first period.

But Kamloops would add three goals before the end of the frame. Sales started the scoring with eight minutes remaining and Dick would add his first of the night a short while later. CJ Corazzin scored with a minute remaining in the period, a shorthanded marker, to put Kamloops ahead 3-1.

In the second, Dick scored again, this one on the power play, to give the Storm the 4-1 lead.

Jason Sandhu made 22 stops on 23 shots for Kamloops, while the tandem of Brendan Henderson and Clay Stevenson made 24 saves on 28 shots.

Kamloops was 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The club will return to Kamloops on Saturday night, taking on the division-leading Chase Heat at Memorial Arena. Game time is 7:35 p.m.