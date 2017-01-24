Storm winless on weekend trip

January has not been kind to the Kamloops Storm.

The junior B club lost a pair of road games on the weekend, falling 2-1 to the Posse in Princeton and 4-3 to the Coyotes in Osoyoos.

With the losses, the Storm fell to 1-5-0-1 in the first month of 2017, 7-8-0-5 on the road and 5-4-0-1 in their last 10 games.

The club will return to Memorial Arena on Wednesday, for a 7:35 p.m. game against the Chase Heat.

They will close out January with a home-and-home series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop at Memorial Arena on Friday is 7:35 p.m.