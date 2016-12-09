The Storm’s hockey mind — reflecting on Patterson’s six years on the Kamloops bench

The Storm’s hockey mind — reflecting on Patterson’s six years on the...

There’s a moment from 2015 that Kyle Panasuk always turns to when asked about Ed Patterson.

It was March 12 and the Kamloops Storm were on the ice at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl, taking on the hometown Coyotes in Game 2 of the 2014-2015 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final.

The Storm trailed the contest 1-0 early in the second period, one day removed from a 7-2 beating to open the series.

The Coyotes were the toast of the KIJHL that year, collecting a league-best 87 regular-season points and losing just seven games in regulation the entire season. Osoyoos had scored 123 more goals than it had allowed and cruised through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

In short, the team was a juggernaut and, while the Storm had a good season that year, they were, in reality, heavy underdogs.

So, already down 1-0 and now on the penalty kill, Panasuk, the club’s assistant coach, was flabbergasted when Patterson sent forward Ryan Keis out to take a shift as a penalty killer. Keis didn’t kill penalties and, besides, Panasuk was in charge of the forwards.

Patterson whispered a few words to Keis before turning to Panasuk. “Just watch,” he said.

“He told him to shoot the puck forward and he scored right off the faceoff,” Panasuk recalled.

It was the turning point of the series. Kamloops won that game 4-3 in overtime and went on to win the next three, qualifying for its second league final in as many seasons.

“We talked after and I was like, ‘What were you thinking?’” Panasuk continued. “He said, ‘We needed a goal and most goalies aren’t expecting that, especially on the penalty kill.’

“His brain works so fast and sees situations — it’s unbelievable.”

* * *

Two years later, Patterson still thinks of that series as one of his career highlights.

“Just the belief that Kyle and I were able to instil in the guys was, I think, probably one of my favourite memories,” Patterson told KTW.

Entering Saturday’s contest, his 376th behind the bench in Kamloops, Patterson has amassed a record of 184-83-3-17 in his six seasons in junior B, along with a playoff record of 53-25-2-8. He was voted the Doug Birks Division’s coach of the year the last two years.

Being a part of the Storm has been a special experience for the 44-year-old. It has allowed him the opportunity to run his own team, to impact kids and push them on to the next level. He has seen some of his players move on to the BCHL and WHL, others drafted into the NHL.

The friendship he has developed with Panasuk is special, as is his relationship with owners

Barry and Sandi Dewar.

“It has been amazing,” he said. “It has been a great learning experience, for myself. I always aspired to be a head coach somewhere some day.

“It has been a tonne of fun.”

Patterson has a soft spot for kids at the junior B level, those who want to be playing elsewhere, but haven’t yet caught their break or have areas of their games that need some work. He knows all about elitist thinking in hockey — how some believe major midget or hockey academies are the only places players can develop nowadays — but with the Storm, he has shown players they can buck the trend.

Pushing players to the next level as quickly as possible has become Patterson’s philosophy in his second coaching stint with the team, but it’s not just about hockey.

“The main thing is just all the relationships that Kyle, Barry and I have built with all the kids,” he said.

“Guys that have been here for a while, they’re like sons to Kyle and I.”

* * *

On Saturday, the Kamloops Storm will play host to the Chase Heat at Memorial Arena. Puck drop is 7:35 p.m.

There’s no love lost between the divisional rivals. Chase has had the advantage so far this season, winning two of three contests, and won the first-round playoff series between the two clubs last year. But over the years, it has more often been Kamloops in the winner’s circle.

Heat head coach Brad Fox said he has come to expect a few things when facing a team coached by Patterson: It’s going to work hard and it’s going to be well prepared.

While the rivalry is heated and the games can sometimes turn ugly, Fox said there’s a mutual respect between the coaches.

There’s no doubt Patterson knows the game.

“He’s a very personable guy. I get along well with Ed away from the rink,” Fox said.

“We enjoy each others’ company.

“That’s what you do when you’re in this industry — you take one hat off and you put the other one on. When it’s time to go to battle, you go to battle and when it’s done you forget about it and move on.

“At the end of the day, we’re all still people and we want to treat each other that way. That’s the relationship we have.”

* * *

If Dewar was to use one word to describe Patterson, it would be passion.

The GM has twice brought the head coach into the fold and he has never been made to regret it.

“He’s like one of my sons,” Dewar said.

“I’ve got three sons and he’s sort of No. 4.”

In his five previous seasons coaching the Storm, Patterson has four times brought Kamloops to the league championship. The 2015-2016 season was the first in his tenure that his team fell short of the big dance.

This year, he is 13-9-1-4 behind the bench in Kamloops, heading into Saturday’s game.

“I have a lot of respect for him. His ability is far beyond what junior B coaches are. He has such a remarkable hockey mind,” Dewar said.

“He loves the game so much that it’s infectious for the boys.”

Away from the Storm, Patterson has held posts in the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, for which he remains a skills coach, and the Kamloops Blazers, for whom he was an assistant coach.

His players often describe him as “the best coach outside of junior A.” He’s often beloved by those who have worn the Storm jersey.

Panasuk traces Patterson’s popularity back to his roots as a player. He played much of his WHL career for the Kamloops Blazers, winning the Memorial Cup with the club in 1991-1992, and went on to play 68 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also played professionally in Britain and Germany, his career spanning 14 years.

He’s a coach who knows when players need a break, when they need to be pushed. He’s up front with his expectations and can be blunt about what it takes to crack the lineup — both remarkably rare traits in junior hockey.

Earlier this season, when former Storm defenceman Jackson Ross was struggling in his first season with the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles, he called Patterson for some advice. Ross played 51 games for Kamloops last year and his former coach was quick to offer a little coaching to help Ross turn his game around.

“I think it’s his character, his passion,” Ross said, asked what makes Patterson the coach he is. “He not only cares about the game so much, but he really, really shows respect and love for all of his players. I think that goes a long way in hockey and I think you don’t see it enough. It makes me really have an appreciation for how great he was.

“Overall, he cares, way more than anyone I’ve ever been coached by.”

Make it three

Tre Sales had three points and Hayden Dick a pair of goals as the Kamloops Storm defeated the 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The victory was Kamloops’ second of December and third in a row. The club is tied for second in the Doug Birks Division.

Sales, Dick and CJ Corazzin scored and Jason Sandhu made 22 stops on 23 shots.