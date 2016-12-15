Storm’s late comeback bests Grizzlies

Mitch Friesen scored with seven seconds left in the third period to lead the Kamloops Storm to a 2-1 defeat of the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

With the win, Kamloops trails the division-leading Chase Heat by three points.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring at Memorial last night, with Tyler Chavez Leech scoring on the power-play with two minutes remaining in the first period to put his club ahead 1-0.

Revelstoke held on to its lead for much of the game, before Nate Pelletier scored with five minutes left in the third period to even the score at 1-1. Friesen’s game-winning marker sealed the victory for the Storm.

Jason Sandhu picked up another win in the crease, his fourth in five games since coming to Kamloops via trade, making 25 saves on 26 shots.

Kamloops was 0-for-2 on the power play Wednesday and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Storm will be home to the Summerland Steam on Friday before heading to Chase on Saturday for their final contest of December.