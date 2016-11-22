Storzuk, Keim of Kamloops win provincial soccer title

Kolton Storzuk and Jared Keim of Kamloops are EA Sports BC Soccer Premier League champions.

Both players are members of the under-17 Thompson Okanagan Football Club squad that edged Mountain FC in the League Cup final on Saturday in Surrey.

Kamloops players Allison Amy, Kiera Howaniec and Liesl Milovick were part of the first TOFC team to win a BCSPL title, the under-13 girls’ group that topped Coastal FC 3-1 in the league championship final in Kelowna in June.

TOFC fields girls’ and boys’ teams in under-12 to under-18 divisions in the league, which had its inaugural season in 2012 and features many of the best the province has to offer in those age groups.