Streak for cancer research in October

Pink is the new purple — especially for the month of October, when stylists are adding a punch of colour to clients’ hair for a good cause.

Salons across the Southern Interior are uniting for Streak for Cancer, an independent fundraiser aimed at adding style and raising awareness of and funds for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, participating salons are arming their staff with pink hair dye. For a $10 donation, clients can get a pink streak to show their support for women facing breast cancer, a disease that affects over 3,000 British Columbian women each year. Each salon will do the event a little differently, including the type of streak (permanent, temporary or hair extension) and whether to host the event for one day or the entire month.

Participating salons in Kamloops include Genesis Fashion & Beauty Complex at 319 Victoria St. (pink streaks by donation) and Headhunters Salon & Wellness Centre at 350 Seymour Street (flip your wig event on Oct. 12).

“This is a fun, simple way for people to show their support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Jennifer Harbaruk, annual giving co-ordinator with the Canadian Cancer Society. “We’ve come a long way since 1986, when breast-cancer patients had a 73 per cent chance of survival. Thanks to significant investment in breast cancer research, the survival rate is now 88 per cent — that’s more than a 20 per cent increase.”

“When breast cancer is caught early, the chances of successful treatment are far better,” Harbaruk said. “Regular mammograms are the most reliable early detection tool. Another way to prevent breast cancer is to reduce your risks by not smoking, maintaining a healthy body weight and making sure you eat well and stay active.”

Those wishing to help the cause can contact participating salons or make a donation online at http://convio.cancer.ca/goto/Streak.