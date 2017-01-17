Our strengths found in our differences

Editor:

No matter your political stripe, most people don’t support misquoting someone and then asking them to apologize for the imagined misquote.

Kamloops-North Thompson Liberal candidate Peter Milobar recently asked NDP leader John Horgan to apologize for saying those in Interior B.C. don’t have the same perspective of those on the Coast. Milobar took that to mean Interior residents “lacked perspective.”

Many people from the Coast side with the U.S. Coast Guard and share concern a large oil spill in the harbour will cause serious harm to inland waters. Most people from the Interior welcome potential construction jobs of the Kinder Morgan pipeline and believe pipeline ruptures are rare. These two opposing concerns are the basis of Horgan’s comments.

Instead of making news out of a misinterpretation of a quote, shouldn’t our candidates be promoting our province’s strength — different perspectives we all have to offer and solutions we find from them?

John Sternig

Heffley Creek