Our strengths found in our differences

Editor:
No matter your political stripe, most people don’t support misquoting someone and then asking them to apologize for the imagined misquote.
Kamloops-North Thompson Liberal candidate Peter Milobar recently asked NDP leader John Horgan to apologize for saying those in Interior B.C. don’t have the same perspective of those on the Coast. Milobar took that to mean Interior residents “lacked perspective.”
Many people from the Coast side with the U.S. Coast Guard and share concern a large oil spill in the harbour will cause serious harm to inland waters. Most people from the Interior welcome potential construction jobs of the Kinder Morgan pipeline and believe pipeline ruptures are rare. These two opposing concerns are the basis of Horgan’s comments.
Instead of making news out of a misinterpretation of a quote, shouldn’t our candidates be promoting our province’s strength — different perspectives we all have to offer and solutions we find from them?
John Sternig
Heffley Creek
Yes, we need to find solutions that will allow these projects to proceed. That is why our national leader decides whether or not major proposals are in the greater good, and not just for those on the coast, interior, or anywhere else in Canada. But we are ever becoming a society that wants to protect everything in their own back yard with no care for what harm they impose to others across the Nation.
No…Horgie, like Dix and all those before him STILL don’t get it. There is a big disconnect between lower mainland attitudes and the rest of the Province. He is trying that classic NDP move of ‘divide & conquer’ and it hasn’t worked, yet.( tell the lower PAIN-land voters one thing and the Interior voters another ) You can’t serve two masters and that’s why the NDP will lose yet another election. ( and..probably more ground to the Greens, as a result ) You should have listened to Harry Lali because he’s the ONE NDP’er who does get it.
Peter Milobar represents a Political Party that took close to $800,00 from Kinder Morgan and has no interest in what happens if there is a Bitumen spill anywhere in the Province let alone in Coastal waters! The Greed and misinformation that the Liberals and Kinder Morgan spread is close, to being criminal. Like they say…Fake news is everywhere! This so called Oil is not for Canadians! It is only benefitting China and the countries that can refine this junk! The chemicals used and added to that Tar, to get it to go through the Pipeline, is worse than the tar itself. I understand the ignorance of people not living at the Coast, for not doing the research on this product, that the Oil companies and Oil Oligarchs will make money on, and for not realizing the damage to other Industries and Coastal Waters if there is a spill! The Liberals only care for getting elected and Kinder Morgan is not even a Canadian Company and has had many spills in pipelines and it is kept very quiet! If this was Oil that could be used by Canadians and not bitumen I would be for it! The misinformation is rampant and Milobar is just a mouthpiece of Clark and her Greed, for more Party funds that don’t benefit anyone least of all the people and Industries that will be affected by a spill from this Crap!
Holy the sky is falling…again, Batman. Just how many catastrophic spills are / have threatened our very existence ? Exxon Valdez ?…nope, Prince William Sound was open for business years ago. Haven’t heard anyone but an “anti” whining about that. Mt Polley ?…studies have shown very little, if any lasting impact. Remember that spill to end all spills in the Gulf of Mexico ?….fishing has never been better and oil-eating algae solved most of that. ( quicker than it did in Prince William because of the hotter temps ) How about that barge on the coast that flipped ?….haven’t heard of people and animals dying, en masse…have you ? Remember when Saddam lit up over 400 oil wells ?….what’s the lasting result ? Time to blow all that rhetoric somewhere and face up to the real facts…and quit believing all your Fake News sources…’kay ?