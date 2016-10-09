Stricter drug laws needed

Editor:

Russian roulette and drug use have one thing in common recently — they both may kill you.

With new drugs being cut into almost all recreational drugs, you never know what

is loaded and what isn’t.

The federal government needs to enact new laws giving police the right to charge dealers with attempted murder if they sell drugs tested to have overdose quantities of fentanyl or other drugs.

The police could use plea bargain tactics to reduce the charge or sentence if they give up their suppliers.

That way they could possibly get to the source.

Kamloops is not Vancouver and the drug use is not all in one area.

Where can we put a safe injection site they would use?

The safest place would be the new medical building at the hospital.

But would users from Valleyview and the North Shore travel to use it?

Would it be cheaper to supply the antidote through the health units the way they supply condoms and drug needles?

The advertising to inject or use with a friend and give it a half hour before the friend uses may save lives.

I don’t have all the answers but hopefully someone can give suggestions that may be worth trying.

Jay Barlow

Kamloops