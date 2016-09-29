Students call for more food choice at TRU

A change in focus at Heroes Pub at the university is welcome — but students still would like to see more choice, one of their spokesmen said.

Michael Zaitlin, chair of the student caucus at Thompson Rivers University, said a survey last year showed a desire for the university to go away from one contractor providing all food services and open it to competition.

Heroes has been renamed The Den — referencing the athletic teams’ WolfPack identifier — and its licence is now food-primary so it can welcome in the many students on campus who are younger than 19.

Zaitlin said it’s more like a family restaurant now, with different programming on the TV screens, local craft beers now available and a menu being developed through feedback from students. It will also be open a bit later, closing the doors at 10 p.m.

Zaitlin said students feel more competition to provide food services.

“If one team owns the whole league, why try to make it better?” he asked.

Zaitlin said he often eats at the cafeteria staffed by culinary-arts students at the university.

“You get a gourmet meal for $10 and there’s plenty of choice,” he said. “That’s the kind of thing we want more of.”

Glenn Read, TRU’s director of ancillary services, said there are many reasons why the university uses one contractor — Aramark — to provide food.

A major one is the requirement Aramark hire students if possible, Read said.

About 68 per cent of the staff at the outlets are students and the company also employs 17 TRU graduates.

Aramark works with the university providing practicum placements for students in the education and skills training program, as well as those studying the culinary arts.

It would be difficult managing those placements, Read said, if he had to deal with several contractors.

“We’re not done,” Read said of reacting to student concerns about foods provided. “I know the students are impatient and want to see changes but we’re better off now than we were three years ago.”

Read said one of the considerations in the future will be making changes to reflect the student demographic.