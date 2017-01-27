Students had once-in-lifetime experience

Editor:

Over the past few years, I’ve been involved in the outdoor education program at a local high school in Kamloops. We have sought to broaden the program through connection with families in our school community.

On a recent weekend, I had the opportunity to witness the immense generosity of some people in our community and would like to thank the Vitoratos family for giving a group of students the experience of a lifetime.

Perry and Martine graciously brought a group of 18 teenagers, plus chaperones, to their cabin in the Cariboo.

They gave us free reign of the property, where we were able to experience a range of activities, including snowmobile rides, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and dog-sledding.

We co-ordinated a weekend that worked with the connections they had for dog-sledding and our school calendar and, only when we were on site, did I learn it was also their youngest daughter’s birthday, as well as a weekend during which they had friends visiting from the Coast.

They found a way to make it work so our students could experience the outdoors in a way many of them never had before. If that wasn’t enough, they provided extra snacks, hot chocolate, disposable hand and foot warmers and even an extra space heater — none of which were asked for nor expected.

On behalf of the students, parents, myself and my family, thank you for stepping up to provide these young people with such an amazing (and, for some, once-in-a-lifetime) opportunity.

Clint Martin

Kamloops