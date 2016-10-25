More students mean larger classes in Kamloops-Thompson school district

While they’re delighted to see the interest, some Kamloops-Thompson board of education trustees are concerned at the size of some of the classes.

In a report to trustees this week, School District 73 assistant superintendent Bill Hamblett reported no elementary classes with more than 30 students, but 28 such classes at the secondary level.

Twelve of those classes are ones that often have more students than is recommended — music, band, choir, drama and physical education — while the other 16 classes teach core curriculum subjects.

Trustee Meghan Wade said while she’s glad to see so much interest in the academic subjects, she will be watching to see if the classes continue to exceed the Ministry of Education-recommended maximums.

Board chair Denise Harper echoed Wade’s comments and concern.

Music classes are at the top of the list of oversubscription. Brocklehurst middle school has one with 44 students and one with 42. Westsyde secondary has a class with 41 students.

Other classes with more than 30 students include:

• Brocklehurst: math honours (31), hockey academy (32), dance (34), gym (31), aquatics academy (39);

• Kamloops school of the arts: choir (36), physical education (31);

• NorKam senior secondary: chemistry 12 (34), human performance (31), foundations of math (33), IB English 11 (32), IB geography 11 (32), pre-calculus 12 (34), social studies 10 (33 and 31);

• Sa-Hali secondary: communications 12/English 12 (32), foundations of math and pre-calculus 10 (31);

• South Kamloops secondary: biology 12 (32), chemistry 11 (31), drama 9/10 (31), human performance 11/12 (32), boys’ physical education 10 (31), physics 11 (31), sciences 10 (32), sciences humaines 10 (32).

Hamblett reported other class size averages include kindergarten (20.1), grades 1 to 3 (22.2), grades 4 to 7 (27.3) and secondary grades (23.8).

The figures are as of Oct. 20.