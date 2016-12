More students mean more money for Kamloops-Thompson school district

With 162 more students than expected this school year, the Kamloops-Thompson school district will receive $1.17 million in additional funding.

District secretary-treasurer Kelvin Stretch said it will be used to hire more teachers and other support staff.

Many districts in the province saw increased enrolment. Surrey led the way with 993 more students, followed by Langley with 697, Abbotsford with 484 and Comox with 427.

The government provides districts with an average of $8,969 per pupil.