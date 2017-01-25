Students offer crafty contribution

IN THE PHOTO: Juniper Ridge elementary students Brodie Klassen (left), Jocelyn Orr, Georgia Bourgeois, Sebastian Valencia and Taylor Hanlon sport handmade beaded jewelry to be sold at an upcoming public craft sale. Dave Eagles/KTW

Young, creative students are hoping the public will help them as they prepare to host a swan and shop at their school.

The students at Juniper Ridge elementary are looking for people to buy a table for $20 and sell their stuff, said Grade 6 student Sebastian Valencia.

No home-based businesses are allowed.

Students are hoping families take part and use the Feb. 18 event as a way to clear out some items they no longer want, keep the proceeds and help the school in its goal to support local firefighters who have been helping improve lives in Nicaragua.

Next month, another shipping container is headed to the Central American country, which is the second-poorest in the Western hemisphere.

Firefighter David Sakaki has made more than two dozen trips to the country, where he delivers items.

Grade 2 student Georgia Bourgeois said the next container will have school supplies, firefighting equipment and boat motors.

The students will have some of their own creations on sale on Feb. 18.

Grade 6 student Jocelyn Orr said they brought in old jewelry and beads and accepted similar donations, then used the pieces to create new jewelry.

Grade 2 student Brodie Klassen said it was fun recycling the materials into jewelry, noting he was proud to be able to help.

That sense of pride was echoed by all the students.

Grade 4 student Taylor Hanlon said knowing she was helping people who need support made her happy, while Jocelyn said it also made her thankful “we have what we have.”

Anyone wishing to have a table at the sale can contact teacher Jennifer Jones by email to junipercraftsale@gmail.com or by calling the school at 250-374-2305.

Students at the school are also donating items to be sold and the parent-advisory council is helping with the event.

Admission to the sale is $1 for adults, while children get in free. A concession will also be available.