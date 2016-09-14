Students overflowing in some Kamloops schools

When School District 73 officials and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone sit down to talk later this month, there will be one big agenda item — several schools are overflowing with students.

The problem isn’t limited to the secondary level, said superintendent Alison Sidow. Several elementary schools are over capacity and she plans to press that point at the Sept. 21 meeting with Stone.

With firm numbers not coming until the end of the month, Valleyview secondary is the biggest concern as its student body is at 137 per cent of capacity, with six portables on site. Sidow said ongoing housing development in the area is fuelling the growth there.

It’s anticipated Valleyview will hit 170 per cent of capacity in the next four years, she said.

At the elementary level, Dufferin is the biggest concern as it is now at 145 per cent of capacity. The school board changed the catchment area for it, sending some students to McGowan elementary, but that has led to an over-capacity at McGowan, at 112 per cent.

There is concern Juniper Ridge will also start to head into an over-capacity situation, Sidow said.

On the North Shore, Westmount elementary is at 126 per cent of capacity, with four portables, and it is expected to increase to 138 per cent of capacity if nothing is done.

Sidow said Westmount needs an addition or another school needs to be built to deal with the body of students, growth also fuelled by construction in the Westsyde/Batchelor area.

Other schools are over-capacity; Sahali, with two portables, is at 102 per cent and South Kamloops secondary, with four portables, is at 107 per cent.

The new kindergarten to Grade 12 Kamloops School of the Arts, a school of choice, has a wait list.

While Sidow anticipates South Kamloops to drop to somewhere between 94 and 100 per cent in the next five years, the age of the school remains a concern.

The district has asked the provincial government to replace the 1950s-era school, but has heard nothing back. The board envisions building a school that could accommodate 1,250 students.

Sidow said the district has made its case with both Stone and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake.

“I know they’re doing their darnedest to help us,” she said. “We need more elementary schools, as well.”

The district owns empty lots throughout the city, including in Dallas, Barnhartvale, Batchelor Heights, Brocklehurst and Pineview Valley.

“All the [provincial government] capital funding is going to seismic on the mainland,” Sidow said.

“We need to raise awareness with the provincial government.”