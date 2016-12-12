Stuffing the cruisers in Kamloops

Seven-year-old Crawford Williams needs help from mom to make sure toys don’t come tumbling back out of the over-stuffed RCMP car during Saturday’s annual Stuff the Cruiser event at Walmart. The local detachment was at Walmart and Toys ‘R Us, collecting toys and other items for the Christmas Amalgamated charity. Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said 12 cruisers were stuffed by generous Kamloops residents, who donated toys and clothes and $1,700 in cash and gift cards. Also taking part in the event were the BC Sheriffs Service, RCMP auxiliaries, RCMP Victim Services, Wishing Well Parties & Events, singer Madison Olds and The Safety Bear mascot.

Allen Douglas photos/KTW