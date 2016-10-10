Succeeding with sevens — Inaugural B.C. tournament coming to Kamloops this month

The Tournament Capital will be home to the Inaugural BC Rugby Girls’ Invitational Rugby Sevens Tournament.

The all-girls invitational will be held at Exhibition Park from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 and will feature three divisions — under-14, U16 and U18. The tournament marks the first time a U14 division will be held for girls’ rugby in British Columbia.

“The girls did so well in Rio, there was more interest in sevens,” said Darcy Patterson, rugby development officer for BC Rugby and the organizer of the tournament.

“There isn’t really many organized sevens tournaments. After the BC Summer Games were such a success this year, I was like, ‘We need something else.’”

The event is expected to feature 19 teams from around the province, including sides from Prince Rupert, Fort St. John, Vancouver Island, Dawson Creek and the Lower Mainland.

Salmon Arm will field teams in both U16 and U18 competition. Merritt will have a U18 team, as will Kamloops.

Patterson said Abbotsford, Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Kamloops are expected to be among the top teams in the tournament.

Sevens rugby has been increasingly popular since Canada’s women’s team won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Patterson said the popularity of sevens has been impressive, but she doesn’t expect 15s to fade into the background.

“I think it’s kind of a mix,” she said.

“I think there definitely are more people that are interested in sevens and who really like it, but I think there is still that strong base of 15s, people who enjoy it as well.”

For more information, contact Patterson by email at dpatterson@bcrugby.com, or go online to bcrugby.com.