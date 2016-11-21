Sun Peaks to open on Saturday, Nov. 26

Sun Peaks will open its 2016/2017 skiing and snowboarding season on Saturday, Nov. 26, a week later than originally planned.

Opening day will feature all lift tickets at half-price.

Warm temperatures and a lack of snow postponed opening day.

The forecast this week at the resort 45 minutes northeast of Kamloops is for some snow and cooler temperatures, which will allow for the snowmaking system to be used.

While terrain will be limited, more details will be released as the week progresses.

Plans include likely downloading on the Sunburst chair, with skiing and riding at mid-mountain elevations. Conditions permitting, Sun Peaks will also open limited Nordic skiing trails on Saturday. This outlook may improve later in the week and as conditions permit we will upgrade this information.