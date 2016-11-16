Sun Peaks Resort waiting on weather, snow; could open for U.S. Thanksgiving

Nobody seemed to be panicking at Sun Peaks Resort.

Snow was falling atop Tod Mountain Road on Tuesday, 24 hours after the resort announced opening day on the slopes was postponed due to unseasonably warm weather and a lack of the white stuff. The forecast remains promising for snow-sports lovers in the region.

“I don’t think it was a big surprise, given the warm temperatures all across this area,” said Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks. “We’re certainly not alone in needing a little bit more time. I don’t think it will be too much more time. It’s a matter of a few days or a week.”

The lifts were scheduled to start churning at Canada’s second-largest ski area on Saturday, but that won’t happen.

Sun Peaks Resort’s chief marketing officer Aidan Kelly said weather and temperatures returned to seasonal norms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re ready to go, we’re staffed up, the equipment is ready and it’s starting to come together with humidity, air temperature and natural snow,” said Kelly, noting temperatures dropped low enough on Tuesday to allow for snowmaking. “We’re a lot more optimistic than we were on Monday. If it continues to go like this, the goal for opening is U.S. Thanksgiving [Nov. 24].”

It’s not only the eternally positive resort brass and glass-half-full folks at Tourism Sun Peaks who aren’t batting an eyelash at the slow start.

“The general vibe is actually pretty good up here,” said Brandi Schier, publisher and editor of Sun Peaks Independent News.

“We have an earlier opening day than most resorts every year. The general forecast for the longterm is it’s going to be really snowy and really cold from December onward. Nobody is panicking.”

Records were smashed last winter at Sun Peaks.

The resort reached more than 71,000 room nights, the main statistic used to determine how well the mountain is doing, which is the number of hotel-room guests booked at the resort throughout the winter. The previous record was about 70,000 room nights, established in 2007-2008.

More than 360,000 skier visits were recorded, another high-water mark for the resort, eclipsing the previous number of about 340,000, also set in 2007-2008.

It was a perfect storm of marketplace, weather and snow conditions — and locals were champing at the bit after a down winter in 2014-2015.

“From a Sun Peaks perspective and snowpack, any time we’re over 200 centimetres, we’re in a good year,” said Christopher Nicolson, who was president and CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks before Schieven took over. “We were hitting 250 centimetres.”

Some meteorologists are saying La Nina’s return in 2016-2017 is good for skiers and snowboarders in B.C., while others are downplaying its potential impact.

For the first time since 2011-2012, La Nina is expected to bring her cooling hand to patches of surface water in the Pacific Ocean, which can lead to precipitation on the Coast and inland.

Prior to last winter, meteorologists correctly predicted El Nino — events associated with the warming of the surface of the Pacific Ocean, the reverse of La Nina — would be a boon for resorts in Washington state and B.C.

“You definitely pay attention to them [El Nino and La Nina forecasts] when you work in the industry,” Schieven said.

“Certainly, last year was pretty accurate. Although it’s a slow start, they’re still calling for a strong winter this year, in terms of weather. We’d never take it for granted, though. Anything can happen.”

By January of 2016, Sun Peaks had an alpine snow depth of 143 centimetres and ideal weather conditions were attracting visitors from near and far.

And it just kept snowing after Christmas.

Aussies flocked to Sun Peaks during their January summer break, along with a few Kiwis; in February, President’s Day in the U.S. (and a poor Canadian dollar) meant visitors galore from down south, many of whom turned the holiday into a week away at Sun Peaks; Family Day (Feb. 15) long weekend in B.C. brought snowseekers; and young skiers and their families commandeered the slopes during the Hub International Nancy Greene Festival in March.

The word is out and the banner winter has translated into expectations of an excellent 2016-2017.

Kelly said season-pass sales are going well and international bookings through tour operators are up.

“We’re pacing well ahead of last year [in terms of room-night bookings], pretty much double-digit increases month after month,” Schieven said. “It’s looking really strong.”

Mother Nature will have the final say this winter. Sun Peaks locals are confident she’s just taking her time.

“If it was getting close to Christmas and we had sub-par conditions, I would be worried,” Schier said. “I don’t see that happening.

“I don’t think people are worried. The snow will come.”