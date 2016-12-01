Sun Rivers to relist course, Hoodoos

Ranchero Enterprises signed a letter of intent to purchase Sun Rivers golf course and Sun Rivers in September. That deal has since collapsed.

Sun Rivers’ chief executive officer said the resort community’s golf course and restaurant will once again be listed for sale after a group of local investors earlier this week announced they were walking away from a deal near closing.

“They notified us they won’t be completing the purchase,” Rick Siemens told KTW. “We’ve been negotiating that in good faith for quite some time.”

In September, Ranchero Enterprises signed a letter of intent to purchase the golf course and Hoodoos Restaurant from Sun Rivers. This week, Ranchero investor and spokesman Bill Amy announced the deal had collapsed.

“That is the only group we were negotiating with,” Siemens said. “Obviously, the golf course [and Hoodoos] is still for sale.”

Siemens said he cannot get into specifics about why the deal fell through.

“A deal is never done until it’s done,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot in my life.”

Siemens also refused to talk money. Amy said his group had made a sizeable investment on work to the golf course — including new sand in greenside bunkers and construction of a six-hole, par-3 course — pending the deal’s closure. Siemens said he could not comment on whether Ranchero would be reimbursed for the work, but said Sun Rivers staff are dealing with the issue. As for those changes to the golf course, Siemens said staffers are looking into their viability.

“We’re evaluating the work they were doing,” he said. “We’ll decide on that soon.”

Ranchero had other plans, including a potential re-branding of Hoodoos and the addition of an adjacent pub, as well as pickleball courts. Without getting into specifics, Siemens said those specific changes are unlikely to happen without a new owner.

“We’re re-evaluating all of it,” he said.

A memo sent out to Sun Rivers homeowners on Thursday afternoon informing them of the deal’s collapse hinted at potential changes, stating: “Stay tuned over the coming weeks for Hoodoos and golf-course updates.”

The greater Sun Rivers development is owned by a group of investors led by Austrian Martin Zumtobel and governed by the Tk’emlups Indian Band. It is located on leasehold land, with a lease expiring in 2115.

Sun Rivers Partners indicated in 2015 it was putting the entire resort on the market. It listed the golf course for sale separately earlier this year. Development of the entire Sun Rivers project began two decades ago. It has now sold about 800 of its planned 2,000 units.

Village centre still a go

Contrary to what was published in yesterday’s edition of KTW, Sun Rivers CEO Rick Siemens says the village centre project is still slated to proceed as planned.

“The village centre, we have a developer looking at a commercial-residential building,” Siemens said. “This has been underway for quite a few months. The developer is hoping to be in the ground by the spring.”

In 2015, Allan Askew purchased part of the village centre property with plans to build a grocery store and residential units. Askew’s family owns and operates Askew’s Foods in Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Armstrong.

— Tim Petruk, KTW