Sun Rivers residents deserve to know where money goes

Editor:

According to letter writer John Sternig, we, the residents of Sun Rivers, are all rich, so we should pay more to the city for Royal Inland Hospital costs (‘Time to ask TIB to pay fair share,’ Sept. 20):

In one way, Sternig is correct about us being rich, but not in the way he means.

We are rich in the beautiful surroundings in which we have the pleasure of living, the big horn sheep that like to visit us and other wildlife that grace us with their presence all year long.

Yes, that is all beautiful and we are rich.

We, the residents of Sun Rivers, are like residents of all communities in Canada — a diverse mixture of incomes. The argument that we should pay more to the city for hospital costs is a bit misleading.

We pay about the same to the Tk’emlups Indian Band as residents of Kamloops pay to city hall in property taxes. From that revenue, the TIB pays the City of Kamloops for fire-protection and sanitary-sewer services.

Does money from the TIB to the City of Kamloops get used for anything else?

Does it go to help fund police services, schools or the hospital?

We should know before we are asked to pay more money.

V. Bentley

Sun Rivers