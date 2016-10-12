Support growing for refrigerated, outdoor ice in Kamloops; group calls for community backing

Plans for outdoor, refrigerated ice sheets in Kamloops have often turned to slush, but it appears the latest one is solidifying quickly.

Former NHLer Steve Gainey, former Kamloops city councillor Nancy Bepple and pond-hockey connoisseur James Gordon have formed the Kamloops Outdoor Skating and Hockey Association (KOSHA), which has City of Kamloops backing in its quest for ice.

“This mixed with something that the city and parks had in mind and it’s something the city could use and wanted,” Gainey said. “We’re starting to see momentum now.”

Riverside Park seems to be Option A for location and Gainey would like to see at least one boarded ice rink and a separate skating area built, although two boarded rinks and more skating space would be ideal, he said.

The goal is to have the facility ready for use by winter of 2017-2018.

In a KOSHA press release, the group proposes a 2-for-1 system that would see the existing water-park facility transform into an artificially cooled rink during the winter.

Gainey said there is technology available that would allow for the creation of rinks and skating space without affecting a park’s appearance when winter ends.

“You can lay the surfaces down on top, then roll them up and put them away in summer or install underneath cement,” he said. “We’re not about taking away greenspace. Our goal is not to change the look of the park very much at all.”

Byron McCorkell, director of parks, recreation and culture for the city, and Shawn Cook, the city’s parks supervisor, have been supportive of KOSHA’s initiative.

“I don’t really want to nail down location because things could change, but yeah, Riverside Park is a great, central location,” Cook said. “But there are a lot of other locations that could be just as good. It’s too early in the process to pick one.”

Gainey had originally proposed building the facility at higher elevation, perhaps at McGowan Park in Upper Sahali, but noted the city suggested Riverside Park would be a better location. McArthur Island is also an option.

Previous city conceptualizations at Riverside Park included a 400-metre skating loop and some sort of Crashed Ice course. Nothing has been ruled out at this point, Cook said.

And nothing will go ahead without community support, which KOSHA will be seeking on Oct. 22 at Riverside Park, where a ball-hockey event expected to run from noon to 2 p.m. will be used to drum up interest in the facility from Kamloops denizens.

“It’s in the parks master plan, so there is an appetite for the city to do something,” Bepple said. “Now I think it’ll be up to the community to get behind this idea.

“If the public wants something, it’ll happen, so it’s an important step forward. We have to provide space for people who want to play hockey and we need recreational ice as well, to accommodate both user groups.”

Members of the Kamloops Blazers, Kamloops Storm and TRU WolfPack are expected to be at the event. Taco Del Mar and Tim Hortons will be serving food and drink. Those wishing to play hockey are asked to bring their own sticks.

Discussion about constructing a refrigerated outdoor rink in Kamloops goes back at least 20 years, but has intensified over the past decade as warming winter temperatures put a damper on shinny games across the city.

Gordon’s master’s thesis focused on pond hockey and climate change and the Canadian father’s response to it.

“The writing is on the wall and you can point a finger at climate change and unreliable weather,” Gordon said. “Volunteer groups get involved and they just get frustrated. One week it’s good and the next week it’s mush and you’re back to Square 1. To be able to have a system that will keep the ice cold is going to make everyone’s life a lot more enjoyable.”

Unrefrigerated rinks maintained by individuals and community groups were operational in spurts last winter in Westsyde, Sun Peaks, Juniper Ridge, Heffley Creek, Barnhartvale and Dallas.

Sun Peaks will beat Kamloops to the punch this winter, with its ice-plant toting refrigerated rink expected to open in November.

“I loved the outdoor ice I had growing up in different places like Montreal and Minnesota,” said Gainey, whose father, Bob, is an NHL Hall of Famer. “There was one on every corner. It’s great for the kids and for families to have that opportunity to get out and do an outdoor activity and the price is right, meaning free.”

Cook, Gainey and Gordon refused to estimate cost, saying it’s impossible to do so considering location and plans have not been nailed down.

“We don’t like throwing numbers around,” Cook said. “We don’t want to see it die if we give out the wrong numbers. We’ll seek direction from council during the budget process this year. We think it’s a good idea. This event they’re doing brings lots of awareness to it.”

City council will soon begin 2017 budget deliberations, with each department bringing forward wish lists for the year. Council will review them and make final decisions on proposals in the spring, before adopting the final budget in April or May.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be skating outside,” Bepple said. “It’s a great way to make the winter a better place in Kamloops.”