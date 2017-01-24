Support the marchers, getting used to it not an option

Editor:
Re: Axel Montaner’s letter of Jan. 20 (‘Trump now president, better get used to it’):
Getting used to Donald Trump as U.S. president is accepting and, even worse, normalizing misogyny, lying, bullying and ignorance.
If “lese-majeste” is a crime of speaking against the dignity of a nation’s leader, I ask: what dignity?
Instead of getting used to it, I support the half-million marchers in Washington, D.C., and the hundreds of thousand others in the U.S. and around the world who are not going to get used to it (kudos to Kamloops for its march this past Saturday).
With Kevin O’Leary looming over this country, getting used to it is not an option.
Jeanine Parker
Kamloops
So….the Left is getting worried that the Right has finally had enough of their partisan, hypocritical rhetoric and the shocking lack of integrity shown by the media ? ….boo-hoo.
Throughout history we have had this myth of imagined hierarchies maintained by lies and indoctrination. Humans are the only specie endowed with imagination, who created an imagined order so that large number of humans could live in stability and cooperation. For example, in order for the caste system in India to work members of that society had to believe in social stratification.
We in the West continue to live the myth of the Great Chain of Being which created an imagined political structures that divide us into classes based on birth, position and wealth rather than merit.
Look below the 49th parallel they want us to believe that hacking influenced the US elections results. How many “witch hunts” are we willing to ignore and accept the expression of national will through parades, flag waving and mass rallies that isolates critics under the guise of patriotism.
It never ends that the evil losers invent a scapegoat for the election loss of the evil Hillary Clinton. The saddest part of this is that this is supported by a criminal departing President Obama, who will be leaving office in disgrace.
What a legacy of HOPE from the first black president who assassinated thousands by illegal droned killings. He started five new wars and as he leaves the White House he leaves seven illegal armed conflicts for Trump to deal with. He was sent out with a swansong and the Hillary camp ignored their and his hand in killing millions of people and his miserable lies as they marched in the streets against a president who had not signed a single order or killed a single person. What does this tell you of the power of a repeated lie?
The sad truth is that Trump doesn’t care what Canada or any other country thinks…. As for Kevin O’Leary, we can stomp our feet, march and complain as much as we want, If Ontario and Quebec want him in, then we will have to live with it…. The western provinces don’t really count in the federal elections. Ontario has a larger percentage of the Canada’s than BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba combined.
I agree and here’s a thing about the myths of the “popular vote”. Ontario and Quebec are the most populated Provinces…totaling almost 2/3rds of the country’s population. If the majority vote for Trudeau and he comes in second in the other 8 Provinces and 3 Territories, then we would be saddled with him when the vast majority of the country didn’t vote for him. Be careful of any electoral change to our present system.
Snuffy, Harper won a majority with less than 35% of the popular vote. So given 60% of eligible voters actually voted, that means Harper had the support of about 20% of Canadian voters. The fact that you don’t see a problem with that is a problem – the same problem McLeod and Harper have. Under this system, a majority government is not a mandate to govern.
FPP is the best voting system. If socialists divide their vote that is their business but I don’t think they should be allowed to rejig the electoral system to game the system.
Using your logic then Trudeau with his 40% of the 60% who voted would mean he has the support of 24% of Canadian eligible voters. Well that sure makes for a strong mandate.
No, it means that the system has to reflect the will of the people. If he got 40 % of the votes cast he should have 40% of the seats. You, who must have voted against him, would see your vote still counted even though Trudeau got a few more votes than you did. In this riding, 65% of the votes cast were NOT for Cathy McLeod. Why should they not have representation too?
I am no Trudeau fan if you’ve been following my posts. I am definitely no Harper fan. I just know that if we want our democracy to be stronger, if we want to encourage more people to vote and participate, they need to see their vote still counted.
Why is that so scary to the right wing? When the right puts forward policies that help everyday voters, it will win elections. If they behave as they have – as a paid stooge for the rich and special interests – then the majority of Canadians can suitably punish them for their greed and selfishness – in the same way Trudeau is facing now if he doesn’t mend his ways before the next election.
As it stands, there is no accountability. McLeod has done NOTHING for this riding, nor have the cons. What accountability does she face? 65% vote against her and SHE’S STILL HERE.
I searched all over the Internet looking at pictures of these marches and trying to find one sign that called for better women’s rights in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.
Did I find any? Not a one.
If these women put 10% of the effort into calling for improved women’s rights in many of these Muslim countries, they would earn a lot more credibility.
If they HAD done that you – or another – would have said, “Trump isn’t President of Saudi Arabia.”
Why don’t you just admit it: You will look for any excuse not to give women’s issues their due respect. Why not just respect women fully on THIS continent with equal pay, guaranteed safety on the streets, respect for their contributions to sports, the arts, politics, science and more BEFORE we start telling other countries how to behave? And just admit that they pulled off a huge successful rally in a very short period of time – and it was peaceful to boot.
Women have the same rights and more in some cases as it is.
All the points that you make in terms of respecting women are valid and must be protected. The question we must ask what galvanized the women to march? Where were the marchers when Clintons policies as a Senator, First Lady and Secretary of State Supported the illegal war against Iraq, demean women who had affairs with her husband and killed women and children by the thousands across the Middle East and the Balkans. If you are going to defend human Rights you need to defend them for women in all corners of the globe with equal vigor. Many women across the world marched in solidarity with their American sisters. I
ts time the American sisters realized that their exceptionalism has made slaves out of millions of women and children around the world.
How many Muslim women were marching? If they want improved rights, they should get out there and show they are willing to do something about it. I hope there were some who joined in.
They did. And Muslim men, too.
I guess you didn’t know that the organizer of the Washington DC march was a Muslim woman named Linda Sarsour. Since the march she has been targeted by Islama-phobes and hate mongers – all Trump supporters. ‘Nuff said.
Thanks you for the info. I didn’t get too involved in the news of the marches.
Please tell us how do you know that they were all Trump supporters?
Jeanine when I write about Trump it is not my intention to defend him. I am simply questioning if the origins of this information is fictional. Out of some 50 major Media outlets 49 supported Hillary Clinton. What this Media attempted to do is ask us to ignore the fictional claims that they were neutral when we know this is not true. Every journalist knows that the most effective way to influence opinion is by the selection and arrangement of the appropriate facts. The problem is that the basic facts are not the same for every journalist so they choose those facts that are imbued with a particular view which they support or must support depending on who pays the bills. The point is we must look at the person who is presenting the facts rather than the facts themselves. Now if we are ignorant of these facts we must admit it to ourselves and then go out and find credible evidence that will shed light on our ignorance. You are right getting used to ignorance is not an option.
Not quite Pisano. There will always be inherent issues with presentation of facts – what gets added, what gets omitted, what adjectives are used to modify them etc. But, it’s when the facts are not facts, that is the problem. Most of major news organizations get the facts pretty closely, and when they make mistakes, they try to correct it quickly. The exception is Fox, that purposefully distorts the facts to favour their right-wing billionaire-corporate owners.
It’s a constant problem that opinion is creeping into coverage as facts. Now with Trump’s bozos referring to “alternate facts” they are trying to say they can re-write events any way they want. You have to go back to Hitler and Stalin – and Putin – to find in your face propaganda like that.
JohnG you write “Most of major news organizations get the facts pretty closely, and when they make mistakes, they try to correct it quickly”. This comment is a surprise to me after reading some of your posts.
If you are a journalist and depend for your income on a mainstream newspaper or are hired by a TV company, you run the risk of losing your job if you do not engage in self-censorship. Most of the former quality news outlets have become as relevant as the Inquirer including our own CBC. When New York Times and Washington Post get millions of dollars from the CIA and when many news outlets have CIA operatives on their list of employees the facts no longer exist.
The Obama cabal has found a scapegoat in Putin and you sir have swallowed this hook line and sinker. The Putin factor now has crossed the Atlantic and is being used by all the threatened political parties in Europe. I would be really interested in your facts about Putin. Did we overthrown a legitimately elected government in Ukraine or is Putin to blame? The downing of the malesian What do you know about the BRICS and why do we find them a threat and why do we blame Putin? Why is the oil price at $52 dollars a barrel and how is Putin related to that? Why did we love Yeltsin the drunk and dislike Putin who saved his country from the multinational piranhas.
In the Netherlands, “Putin was held personally responsible in much of the media for the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner flying over the Ukraine, which killed 298 people. No serious investigation was undertaken. The presentation of ‘almost definitive’ findings by the joint investigation team under Dutch leadership has neither included clues supplied by jet fighter cannon holes in the wrecked fuselage nor eyewitness stories, which would make the government in Kiev the prime suspect. Moscow’s challenging the integrity of the investigation, whose agreed-upon rules included publication of findings only if Kiev agreed with them, were met with great indignation by the Dutch Foreign and Prime Ministers.” http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/karl-roves-prophecy/ri18658 Please read this from which I have taken liberally and tell me what do you disagree with so I will know how you interpret the world of the Media.
“Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultraconfidence lies a fragile self-esteem that’s vulnerable to the slightest criticism.” And this is why no one should get used to it. Unfortunately, only the citizens of the U.S. can do anything to correct the situation…impeachment soon, or turf out in four years.
That sounds similar to what Trudeau has: Cult of Personality. When an individual uses mass media, propaganda or other methods to create an idealized, heroic and at times a worshipful image.
Trump’s success has emboldened entertainment/neo-cons to run for leadership in Canada, too. We have to keep our politics free of this kind of nonsense. American media is what got Trump elected, and look at the thanks he gives them…
You write “American media is what got Trump elected,” I disagree the Media negativity toward him got him elected.
it seems that anyone who puts themselves in the situation of running for office, in particular the office of the president of the united states, needs to have some degree of narcissism.
The so-called marchers are simply disgusting. Socialism is factually and intellectually bankrupt and these toxic clowns are finished. Thank God Trump won the election and America has averted at the last minute from becoming a one-party marxist totalitarian hellhole.