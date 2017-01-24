Support the marchers, getting used to it not an option

Editor:

Re: Axel Montaner’s letter of Jan. 20 (‘Trump now president, better get used to it’):

Getting used to Donald Trump as U.S. president is accepting and, even worse, normalizing misogyny, lying, bullying and ignorance.

If “lese-majeste” is a crime of speaking against the dignity of a nation’s leader, I ask: what dignity?

Instead of getting used to it, I support the half-million marchers in Washington, D.C., and the hundreds of thousand others in the U.S. and around the world who are not going to get used to it (kudos to Kamloops for its march this past Saturday).

With Kevin O’Leary looming over this country, getting used to it is not an option.

Jeanine Parker

Kamloops