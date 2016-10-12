Supreme Court justice to speak at TRU

A justice with the Supreme Court of Canada will speak at a public lecture at Thompson Rivers University next week.

Justice Russell Brown is a guest of the TRU’s law school.

He will give a public lecture on Tuesday at the university’s Ike Barber Centre.

Brown, 51, grew up in Burns Lake.

He has served as a professor at University of Alberta’s faculty of law and most recently sat on the Alberta Court of Appeal.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada last year.

Brown is scheduled to speak on the evolution of common law reasoning — how and why judges make decisions based on the outcome of previous, similar cases.

Specifically, Brown will uses the perspective of tort law — rules that govern lawsuits for civil wrongs such as negligence, trespassing or assault — to provide examples.

He will spend three days at the university, including lecturing to students and meeting with members of the Kamloops Bar Association.

Brown received a bachelor of arts from the University of British Columbia in 1987 and a bachelor of laws from the University of Victoria in 1994.

He received a master of laws in 2003 and a doctor of juridical science in 2006, both from the University of Toronto.

He has been married since 1994 to Heidi Brown and they are the parents of two children.

Brown is the author of a treatise on claims under negligence law for economic loss, as well as the author or co-author of more than 30 published law review articles, book chapters and review essays on tort law, property law and civil justice.

Brown serves on the editorial board of the University of Toronto Law Journal.