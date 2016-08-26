Suspended sentence following violent January crime spree

A First Nations man with a long record that includes violent offences was given a suspended sentence Friday for a crime spree that included pepper spraying a homeowner.

Jimmy Rossetti pleaded guilty to six counts, including assault, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, break and enter and possession of stolen property for incidents in January this year.

“I’ve decided to give you one last chance to make something of your life,” said B.C. Supreme Court Justice Robert Sewell.

Sewell sided with a submission by defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen, who argued Rossetti’s abusive upbringing as an aboriginal had never been properly considered by the courts. That childhood including being given beer by his father at age six to make him sleepy.

Rossetti’s suspended sentence will include three years of probation, the first year of which will be spent at Baldy Hughes Therapeutic Community and Farm in Prince George.

The Crown argued Rossetti should serve another seven to 11 months in jail in addition to a lengthy probation period. He has been in custody since January.

But Justice Sewell said that sentence would see Rossetti likely back on the streets in the next 10 months “or considerably less.”

Rossetti’s criminal record includes for violence, drug and property offences. His longest prison sentence was three years.

Just 18 days after his release from jail, he was arrested on Jan. 3 this year in a car with stolen licence plate while he serving a driving suspension.

On Jan. 6 he broke into a garage, where he was seen and chased by the homeowner. Rossetti sprayed the pursuing homeowner twice with pepper spray.

Justice Sewell said a Gladue report, prepared for aboriginal offenders, showed Rossetti was doomed to drug addiction, which fuelled his crimes.

“I’m satisfied Mr. Rossetti never really had a chance to develop as a lawful member of society.”

Once he is released from the treatment centre in a year, Rossetti will be bound by two more years of probation, during which he must abstain from drugs and alcohol. He must also pay $3,000 worth of restitution to the owners of the stolen pickup.