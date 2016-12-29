Swap wine for bubbly with New Year’s inspired risotto

Even though risotto is a simple rice dish, I associate it with special occasions. A northern Italian rice dish cooked in broth to a creamy consistency, risotto is most often served as a first course. But in North America, it is served as a side or main course. It almost always includes butter, onions and wine.

I have made white wine risotto with spring peas and crab meat and red-wine risotto with caramelized shallots and mushrooms. But I never thought about making Champagne risotto until my friend and fellow chef, Bob Blumer, mentioned it to me.

I knew immediately Champagne risotto would have to become my New Year’s Eve staple — it’s comforting on a cold night and easy to prepare while talking and drinking with friends. And it’s the perfect choice for an at-home New Year’s Eve celebration.

Bob makes his risotto with asparagus, which is out of season right now. I opted to make mine with one of my favourite ingredients — mushrooms. Any kind of mushrooms work or a mixture of wild mushrooms.

The combination of garlic, shallots, butter, Champagne, Parmesan and thyme is so rich that this recipe is excellent with button mushrooms and only gets better with more interesting mushrooms. My favourite two mushrooms are meaty morels and chanterelles. And, since it is New Year’s Eve, why not spurge with Champagne and chanterelles?

The key to risotto is setting up two pots — one for the stock and the other for making the risotto itself. Keep the stock warm so it is absorbed quicker and doesn’t “shock’’ the risotto as you stir it in, little by little.

Elizabeth Karmel is the chef and pit master at online retailer carolinacuetogo.com and the author of three books, including Taming the Flame.

Champagne risotto

Courtesy Elizabeth Karmel

Servings: two dinner portions or four side dishes

Start to finish: 45 minutes

2 large shallots, chopped (about 1/3 cup)

2 large cloves of garlic, chopped

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

4 tbsp. butter, divided

4 ounces mixed chopped mushrooms (a generous cup of cooked mushrooms)

1 cup Champagne

32 ounces unsalted chicken or vegetable stock

6 sprigs of fresh thyme, divided

1 generous cup Arborio rice

1 generous cup Parmesan cheese, grated

In a heavy-bottomed medium-sized pot over medium-high heat, add olive oil and two tablespoons of butter. Immediately add shallots and garlic and stir for three to four minutes or until shallots are translucent and start browning around the edges. Add rice and stir vigorously for about 30 seconds until the rice grains are coated in oil. Let rice toast in the pan for about three minutes, stirring frequently. In a medium sauté pan, add the remaining butter and melt. Season with salt and add mushrooms. Cook down until lightly sautéed and set aside.

In a second pot, warm stock and 1/2 cup of Champagne over medium-low heat. Add four sprigs of thyme to infuse stock. Add Champagne to the rice mixture and reduce heat to medium. Add in sautéed mushrooms. Stir for two to three minutes, until most of the liquid is absorbed. Use a ladle to add 1/2 cup of the hot stock to the rice. Stir frequently. Each time the stock is almost fully absorbed, add another 1/2 cup. Continue stirring and adding stock until rice is creamy yet still a little firm to the bite. (It may not be necessary to use all of the stock.)

The total cooking time, once the rice has been added, should not be more than 25 minutes. To keep the rice slightly creamy, don’t wait until the last ladle full of stock is totally absorbed before pulling it off the heat and serving. Remove from heat. Stir in the reserved thyme (leaves only) and Parmesan cheese. Continue stirring until cheese is completely melted. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in flat bowls with a sprig of thyme.

Nutrition information per serving: 343 calories; 174 calories from fat; 19 g fat (8 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 37 mg cholesterol; 475 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 12 g protein.