Take a drive, check out holiday displays

The annual Christmas-themed house on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street is once again fully decked for the holidays, with bright lights stretching higher than any other home for miles. This spot is undoubtedly one of the best-decorated homes in the city year after year, but KTW is collecting addresses of other locations in town with impressive displays.If you know of a house with snazzy Christmas lights, email the address to editor@kamloopsthisweek.com and watch for the list in upcoming editions of KTW and online at kamloopsthisweek.com.

Here are some compiled so far:

• The entire end of Ponderosa Avenue in Brock, closest to Windbreak Street, is nicely done: four or five houses in a row.

• Rue Chez Nous in Westsyde. The neighbours are competing and are out-Griswold-ing the Griswolds.

• A string of houses on Dallas Drive, east of the school.

• 360 Strawberry Lane in Rayleigh.

• The corner of Leigh Road and Fairview Avenue.

• So many inflatable characters in Valleyview and downtown — it looks like the Macy’s Day Parade. Check out displays on the right-hand side of Valleyview Drive, just past Highland Drive, and on McMurdo Drive in Sagebrush (South Kamloops).