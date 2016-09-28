Talk federal budget with your MP

Kamloops’ MP is asking for ideas for the 2017 federal budget.

Cathy McLeod, who represents Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, wants to receive ideas from constituents via email, is person to

the finance committee or online at budget-lebudget.ca.

“The government’s focus this year is how to strengthen the middle class and ensure Canada is well positioned in the global economy,” McLeod, a Conservative, said the ruling Liberals.

Simultaneously, the finance committee is conducting pre-budget consultations. To date, it has received more than 400 submissions from interested groups and individuals and 225 requests to appear before the committee this fall in Ottawa.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 21, Canadians who were not invited to make a formal appearance in Ottawa will have an opportunity to share their views in meetings across Canada.

Those wishing to present in person to the finance committee will have an opportunity to do so on Monday, Oct. 3, in Kelowna.

To learn how to take part, call McLeod’s office at 250-573-0001 or send an email to cathy.mcleod@parl.gc.ca.