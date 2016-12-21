The tattle of Hastings — are Blazers primed for post-season magic?

Round 2 of the playoffs and beyond is doable for the Kamloops Blazers.

Here we are at the midway point of the 2016-2017 WHL campaign and I’m clinging to my pre-season prediction, ready to tell you why a post-season run is possible.

Connor Ingram, possibly the greatest goaltender in franchise history, is reason No. 1.

The 19-year-old backstop from Imperial, Sask., is seeing an average of 31.9 shots per game and has the league’s best save percentage (.935).

There’s not one team in the WHL that wants to run into a hot Ingram in the playoffs. He can steal games with 52-save performances (ask the Seattle Thunderbirds), shift momentum with physics-defying acrobatics and suck the life out of opposing crowds with ho-hum 30-stop outings.

He is busy playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship and likely won’t be in the Blazers’ crease again until Jan. 13, when the Everett Silvertips come to town.

Worries pertaining to his extended absence have been calmed by Dylan Ferguson, the 18-year-old backup from Lantzville who is making a strong case to be the guy next season, with Ingram, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick, likely to be playing pro hockey.

Ferguson was between the pipes while the Blazers rolled through the Central Division, posting four wins, one loss and one overtime defeat on the road trip to Alberta and the Kootenays that brought them into the Christmas break.

If he can continue to play well for the next eight games, four of them against the Kelowna Rockets, Kamloops’ chances of nailing down the second or third seed in the B.C. Division will receive a boost.

It seems Prince George (26-8-2-0) is likely to win the division, which would leave Kelowna (22-12-2-0), Kamloops (21-13-1-1) and Victoria (17-15-4-0) fighting for a first-round matchup against each other, a series in which both teams will like their chances.

But with the parity in the division, it’s not crazy to think the Blazers can win the whole thing (they play the Cougars six times in the second half) and it’s plausible they finish in a wild-card spot.

Finishing in the first wild-card position wouldn’t be terrible as it would likely set up a playoff path through the U.S. Division — no cakewalk, but perhaps an easier road to the Western Conference final than going through B.C.

Of course, the Blazers will leave the playoff-matchup speculation to us, while they focus on racking up wins in the second half.

Last season, I read a little too much into the Blazers’ rout of the East Division before the holiday break, a 5-1 cruise through Saskatchewan and Manitoba, so I’ll be more careful with present prognostications.

Kamloops struggled to work off the turkey last Christmas and stumbled into the new year, losing 14 of 21 games and suffering a humiliating loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Hockey Day in Canada in February.

Emotional team meetings were held following the defeat. They turned it around. Kamloops posted a 15-3-1 record en route to the post-season, where the club lost in seven games to the Rockets in the first round.

This is a better team and it won’t take 14 losses to ditch the yuletide hangover, but playing a tough schedule with key cogs Ingram, 19-year-old Latvian sensation Rudolfs Balcers and top-four D-man Ondrej Vala (if he cracks the Czech Republic roster) away at world juniors could make for a tough start to the second half.

Balcers, a 19-year-old San Jose Sharks’ draft pick, Deven Sideroff, 19, who signed with the Anaheim Ducks in August, and Garrett Pilon, an 18-year-old Washington Capitals’ draft pick, make up the most-exciting line Mark Recchi Way has seen in recent history.

They have combined for 112 points after 36 games, nearly one-third of the team’s total scoring, which is great for them, but a touch worrisome for the Blazers.

Depth up front is still a question mark.

The line of Nick Chyzowski, 19, between Jermaine Loewen and Quinn Benjafield, both 18, started the season hot, but has since cooled off, although it did combine for nine points in an 8-1 shellacking of Kootenay last Saturday.

Collin Shirley, the 20-year-old team captain who found a spark in Alberta, is still searching for consistency. The affable Saskatoon product has 14 goals and 31 points, but his minus-5 rating is a concern.

Nic Holowko, 19, has one assist in four games since being acquired in a deal with Prince Albert earlier this month, a trade that may not be the last made by Blazers’ general manager Stu MacGregor before the Jan. 10 deadline.

Matt Revel, 20, suffered an upper-body injury against the Oil Kings in Edmonton on Dec. 10. Recovery time is expected to be about eight weeks.

MacGregor and the Blazers can either wait for him to heal or go after an overage forward before the deadline. The GM will be all ears. That much is certain.

Heading into this season, the development of 17-year-olds Nolan Kneen and Conner McDonald was integral to the success of the defence corps.

They’re coming along nicely and the blue line has been steady as a whole, buoyed by 18-year-olds Vala and Dawson Davidson, Joe Gatenby, 19, and Dallas Valentine, 20.

Luke Zazula, 16, looks to be the real deal, an exciting prospect for the future, and Dan Gatenby, 18, has been solid when called upon.

What the Blazers might be lacking on the back end is grit, the type of pugnacity and resolve that scares opposing forwards away from the crease in heated playoff series.

Or perhaps they’re just hiding their teeth until the post-season. We’ll soon find out.

Outside of Ingram, much of my belief in the Blazers’ chances of making noise in the playoffs comes from seeing how head coach Don Hay had his group playing down the stretch and into the playoffs last season.

The Blazers were outmatched on paper against the 100-point Rockets in Round 1, but took them to overtime in Game 7, using relentless work ethic to push Kelowna to the limit.

I expect them to find that gear again, just in time for the playoffs, and use it, along with a much-improved roster, to make a run at the conference final.

In the stands

Off the ice, the league-wide problem of tumbling attendance continues to plague the Blazers, with the embarrassing gate of 2,948 against Swift Current at Sandman Centre on Oct. 19 being the low point of the season to date.

From what I’m told, that small crowd and others this season are not indicative of the direction the club is going on the business side.

We’ve reached out to team brass and hope to have more on that at the end of the campaign, Don Moores’ first as team president.