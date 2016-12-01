The tattle of Hastings: OLPH Dolphins edge Beattie Bearcats in fervent final (with slideshow)

Dave Eagles looked as if he was ready to invade Westwold.

You know it’s go time when KTW’s veteran photographer straps on his trusty army vest packed with camera gear, all the bells and whistles one needs to shoot photos.

We hopped in his vehicle and set course for Brock middle school, where a gym full of insanity was waiting, tension high as city elementary school volleyball titles were on the line.

Our focus turned to Court 1, on which the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Dolphins were squaring off against the Beattie Bearcats in the tier 2 girls’ championship final.

Beattie’s student body is filled with former Stuart Wood pupils who were displaced when the downtown school shuttered earlier this year after operating since 1907.

The Bearcats were wearing their old Stuart Wood jerseys on Tuesday night.

“We’re a new school, we just came together, we’re wearing old jerseys and we don’t have kneepads, but we’re just out there with heart — and that’s pretty cool,” said Beth Morgan, who helps coach the Beattie girls.

Shrieking parents and supportive siblings were among those filling the rafters inside the pressure-packed gymnasium, looking on as the see-saw first set played out in front of them.

“Let’s go, Dolphins! Let’s go, Dolphins!” was the chant, as Angela Falco gave OLPH fans something to cheer about with a well-placed bump to make the score 3-3.

Selyn Herbert answered for Beattie minutes later, levelling the score at 8-8 with a pinpoint bump of her own.

Commando Eagles was in the zone, torquing and twisting to capture moments that can be seen in the slideshow below.

The Dolphins looked to be pulling away when Emma-Lea Bliss scored with a serving ace, giving OLPH a 17-14 lead. The first to 25 would win the first set in the best-of-three contest.

Beattie was not in the quitting mood.

Kyla Liebe’s underhand serve landed in bounds on the Dolphins’s side. OLPH’s lead was down to one, the score 21-20.

That’s when the rally of the match occurred, the ball going back and forth over the net, with both teams opting not to use their allotted three hits, instead playing hot potato, waiting for the other side to falter.

Moms and dads were on their feet. Teachers could barely watch. Bodies were flying.

Beattie blinked first. OLPH went on to win the set.

Falco described that point: “Awesome. Nervous. Scary. During that long rally, when we scored the point, it was really cool. You feel like you’re supported.”

The Dolphins, buoyed by strong efforts from Kayla Hermiston, Macenzie Marsico and Daniella Viventi, poured it on in the second set, with the championship in their sights.

Taylor Siebert, Avani Sharma and Annie Druskee used their skill to briefly stem the Dolphins’ tide, but the looks on the Bearcats’ faces during a timeout, with OLPH up 23-16, told the story.

Tears were flowing after the final whistle sounded, signalling OLPH’s victory.

There was consoling to do on the Bearcats’ side.

“My emotion comes from just watching them at the end being sad, when they’ve actually accomplished so much,” Morgan said. “They came second in the city. That’s a huge accomplishment.”

The party was on for OLPH, as plans for a Dairy Queen visit seemed to be materializing.

“It’s just phenomenal,” said Carol McGill, co-coach of the Dolphins. “We’ve had a great season. I just told the girls to focus and don’t do anything fancy. They did it.”

Soon enough, the Bearcats were smiling again.

“I was feeling really sad, but I just realized we’ve done really well, way better than we did last year,” Liebe said. “That’s a big improvement for us, especially since the move.

“It’s been tough just getting used to our new surroundings. It doesn’t matter that we didn’t win. We got second in the whole city and that’s just really amazing.”

The boys

On Court 2, Lloyd George topped Kamloops Christian school to claim the tier 2 boys’ title on Tuesday.

There are more elementary volleyball finals tonight (Dec. 1).

Results will be posted online at kamloopsthisweek.com when made available.