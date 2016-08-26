Taxi company taking donations for cabbie injured in Wednesday stabbing

A cabbie stabbed early Wednesday morning is recovering and responding to visitors through gestures.

Cal Huntington remains in Royal Inland Hospital where he was taken by ambulance.

Satinder Mann, general manager of Kami Cabs, said family and friends have visited Huntington, whose injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

“He is getting better,” Mann said.

Kami Cabs Ltd. is overseeing a fund-raiser for Huntington. It has raised $2,700 so far.

Donors can drop off cheques 24/7 at the Kami Cabs office on Leigh Road in North Kamloops, where they will be placed in the company safe. The fund-raiser goes until the end of the month.

Austin Eyres, 19, is facing one count of aggravated assault. He was charged late in the day on Thursday.