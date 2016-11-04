‘Teachers have been there forever seeing these stories’

Perhaps it’s fitting Ryan Egan’s involvement in the CBC documentary series This Is High School goes back to his own days in the classroom. It’s brought the former Kamloopsian — who now calls Toronto home — back to the River City and into the same classroom where he learned French when he was a student at Kamloops High School, now known as South Kamloops secondary (SKSS).

That classroom is now a studio once a week where Egan and some of the SKSS students featured in the documentary talk about their experience with the show, what high school life is like. While there’s a format he has to follow to a degree, the conversation aired on Facebook Live can be a lot like improvisation, Egan said.

He was asked to host the follow-up sessions for the six-week series by another former Kamloopsian, Megan Cameron, one of the series’ producers and a friend of Egan since the two of them were in Grade 3.

The series flows from earlier this year, when documentary producer David Paferny took his crew into the school, set up dozens of remote-controlled cameras and microphones and recorded life in the high school.

Each of the six episodes features two individual stories that have addressed subjects like bullying, stress, special needs, struggling to succeed and first love. The final episode runs on Sunday, although past ones can be watched online at cbc.ca/thisishighschool.

Egan said he was drawn to the gig because of the storyline. He enjoyed high school, he said, once he got into the senior grades “but junior high was terrible.”

It’s been fun returning to the school where some of the teachers he had in the 1990s are still there.

“The lockers look smaller, though,” he said.

Egan has been surprised at how students today “are much more open and accepting” than they were when he was a student.

That reality was shown in a recent episode that aired, he said, one that featured a student with autism facing a difficult assignment and how his fellow students rallied to help him. While the focus is on the students, Egan said he sees the series as a homage to teachers at SKSS.

“It’s the students’ stories,” he said, “but really, what’s happening to them is just a blip in these kids’ lives. The teachers have been there forever seeing these stories.”