Teachers show sense of entitlement

Editor:

Re: Kamloops-Thompson Teachers’ Association president David Komljenovic says teachers need a two-week spring break (‘Kamloops teachers’ union wants two-week spring break retained’):

As a standard response, after the duly elected board of education for School District 73 decided to return to a one-week spring break for next year’s school calendar, Komljenovic, in denouncing the decision, continued to demonstrate that sense of entitlement owed teachers.

I know there are many very dedicated and passionate teachers in our school system, teachers who put many volunteer hours into the education of students both during school hours and afterwards.

I also know that, after 40 years in the work force, most equally passionate and dedicated employees contribute their own time to employers or volunteer in the community. This extra effort is what creates success.

So, let’s analyze who needs the break. According to the school calendar regulations, school boards must offer during the 2016/2017 school calendar the following instructional class hours: 848 hours for kindergarten, 873 hours for grades 1 to 7 and 947 hours for grades 8 to 12.

With 365 days in a calendar year, less 52 weekends, statutory holidays and breaks for Christmas, Easter and summer, the number of instructional days is somewhere around 170-plus days per year.

That represents less than 50 per cent of the total number of days in a year and, for high school instructors, about 5.5 hours for each instructional day.

I fully recognize that, outside these numbers, teachers prepare lesson plans, mark exams and contribute on a volunteer basis to sports, arts and students in general.

For that extra work, I applaud teachers.

On the other side of the ledger, most families have two working parents and there are many single parents working hard to support their children. A similar analysis as above would conclude they work well over 50 per cent of the days in a year.

So, please stop asking me to drink the Kool-Aid.

Rick Sommer

Kamloops